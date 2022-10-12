Two crest gates of Srisailam reservoir lifted as project brims due to rains

Srisailam Reservoir in Nandyal district continues to face floods, which led to release of two crest gates of the project dam to release the water downstream. The inflow of Srisailam reservoir was reported 1,26,289 cusecs while 1,22,435 cusecs water is being released downstream.



It has been revealed that the full water level of Srisailam is 885 feet and currently the water is has touched 884.70 feet. The electricity generation is continuing in the right and left hydropower stations.



Meanwhile, the flood has receded at Sunkesula project in Kurnool district, four gates of the project have been raised and water has been released downstream. The Inflow of 19,203 cusecs and outflow of 17,108 cusecs was reported.



The capacity of the project is 1.2 TMC and currently 0.99 TMC.of water stored in the project.