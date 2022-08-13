Two-day Labour Ministers' meet begins in Tirupati on Aug 25

Tirupati: Tirupati will be hosting another national event later this month. District Collector K Venkata Ramana Reddy disclosed that the national convention of Labour Ministers of all States will be held in Tirupati on August 25 and 26.

He held a meeting with officials of various departments at the Collectorate on Friday and directed them to make foolproof arrangements for the meeting.

The Collector said that Labour ministers of all States and Union Territories and officials of the department will take part in the two-day convention to be held at Hotel Taj in the city. The officials who discharged various duties during the South Zonal Regional Conference earlier are being drafted for this event also. State Labour Department special commissioner Karthikeya Mishra will review the arrangements on Saturday and attend the preparatory meeting to be held in New Delhi on August 16.

He asked the officials to follow all guidelines from the State and Central governments and act accordingly.

Help desks will be set up at Tirupati, Chennai and Bengaluru airports. SP P Parameswar Reddy, Joint Collector DK Balaji, DRO M Srinivasa Rao, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

Later, they visited the venue of the meeting Hotel Taj to plan the arrangements.