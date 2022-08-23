Two dead and several injured in a couple of accidents in Bapatla and Krishna districts

Two people died and many others were injured in two road accidents in Bapatla and Krishna districts of Andhra Pradesh. A TDP leader was killed and two others were seriously injured in a road accident in Konda Manjulur of J Panguluru mandal of Bapatla district.



Going into the details, Chandragiri Mandal TDP Youth President Bhanu Prakash (31) died when the car in which TDP leaders were traveling from Chandragiri to Chilakaluripet hit a lorry in the middle of the road. Tirupati District TDP Secretary Gangupalli Bhaskar was injured.

In and another incident, AP GENCO employee Vara Prasad's wife died when a lorry collided with a car from behind on the national highway at Gannavaram RTC bus stand in Krishna district. Two others were seriously injured and taken to the hospital and are being treated. Police have registered a case and are investigating it further.