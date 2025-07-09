Two die as car hits milk van

Tirupati: Two persons travelling in a car died and two others in the vehicle were seriously injured in a road accident at Thondavada near here on Tuesday.

According to police, Koteswar Rao from Vijayawada was returning home along with his wife Padmavathi and his son Yaswanth and sister Hymavathi in the car after the darshan of Arunachaleswara in Tamil Nadu.

Koteswar Rao’s sister Hymavathi died on the spot while Koteswar Rao’s son Yaswanth succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

Police said the mishap occured when Koteswar Rao was overtaking a vehicle resulting in the car hitting a milk van coming in the opposite direction. Chandragiri police registered a case.