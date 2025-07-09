Live
- Derive full benefit from MGNREGS, farmers urged
- Conduct Mega PTM in flawless manner: Collector to officials
- Three-day Jyestabhishekam concludes
- Ambedkar wanted judiciary to be free from executive: CJI
- Kautilya students secure admission in top law varsities
- Fuel ban for old vehicles on hold till Nov 1
- ESIC launches SPREE to bring more workers into fold
- Setback for Yettinahole project as forest panel rejects extra land approval
- RSC hosts edu events honouring Swaminathan
- Govt releases Rs 244 cr as truckers go on strike
Two die as car hits milk van
Tirupati: Two persons travelling in a car died and two others in the vehicle were seriously injured in a road accident at Thondavada near here on Tuesday.
According to police, Koteswar Rao from Vijayawada was returning home along with his wife Padmavathi and his son Yaswanth and sister Hymavathi in the car after the darshan of Arunachaleswara in Tamil Nadu.
Koteswar Rao’s sister Hymavathi died on the spot while Koteswar Rao’s son Yaswanth succumbed to injuries in the hospital.
Police said the mishap occured when Koteswar Rao was overtaking a vehicle resulting in the car hitting a milk van coming in the opposite direction. Chandragiri police registered a case.
