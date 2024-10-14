Live
Two die, one injured as bike skids
Holagunda(Kurnool district): Two people died on the spot and another one grievously injured in a road accident that took place at Karadi Gaddam village in Alur mandal on Sunday early morning.
The deceased were identified as Harish and Mallikarjuna, both aged about 23 years, and the injured was identified as Ravi. All of the three residents of Taggina Budalli village of Bellary district in Karnataka.
According to information, the trio were coming to Devaragattu to see Banni festival on bike from their native place. Their bike skidded on the road near Karadi Gaddam village, killing Harish and Mallikarjuna on the spot. Ravi sustained grievous injuries. Police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Alur government general hospital. After primary treatment, he was referred to Adoni government general hospital for better treatment.
Police filed a case and took up investigation.