Live
Just In
Two fishermen dead after boat overturns in sea at Kakinada coast
Highlights
Two fishermen drowned in the sea after the boat overturned in Kakinada coast. On Monday night, five fishermen went for fishing from Suryaraapet to Hope Island.
Two fishermen drowned in the sea after the boat overturned in Kakinada coast. On Monday night, five fishermen went for fishing from Suryaraapet to Hope Island. While returning after finishing the fishing, the boat overturned due to the waves leaving two dead, three survived the incident.
The victims have been identified as Mylapalli Kripadas of Dummalpet and Satthiraju of Suryarapeta. Kakinada MLA Kurasala Kannababu took the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan about the death of two fishermen when the raft overturned and fell into the sea.
After learning about the death of the fishermen, the CM was shocked and immediately advised the MLA to grant a total compensation of Rs. 10 lakh to deceased.
