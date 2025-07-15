Two held, 230 kg of ganja seized

Vizianagaram: In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Vizianagaram District Police arrested two individuals and seized 230 kilograms of ganja near the railway gate at Manapuram village in Dattirajeru Mandal. The ganja was transported from Pottangi in Odisha to Visakhapatnam in two separate cars.

District SP Vakul Jindal informed the media that the arrests were made based on a credible tip-off received by the Pedda Manapuram and Eagle Police. Acting swiftly, the police undertaken surprise vehicle check at the railway gate in Pedda Manapuram. Upon noticing the police presence, five individuals travelling in two cars attempted to flee, abandoning their vehicles.

Police teams chased and apprehended two suspects-Ghasiram Hantal from Jangarada village of Pottangi Mandal and Karan Khilo from Jhaliaguda village of Simiguda Mandal both in Koraput district of Odisha. Upon interrogation, the duo revealed the identities of three accomplices who managed to escape: Suresh Adakabiya, Khanilati, and Junnesh. Among them, Suresh is believed to be the prime operative in the case. A manhunt is currently underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

SP Vakul Jindal stated that along with the arrests, police seized two cars, 44 ganja packets weighing 230 kilograms, Rs 700 in cash, and three mobile phones. Notably, Ghasiram Hantal is already involved in seven two-wheeler theft cases. Karan Khilo had arranged the Maruti 800 car (OR 19B 4554) specifically to transport the contraband.

The ganja was reportedly loaded in the vehicles in Pottangi, Odisha, and was being transported to Visakhapatnam when the accused were intercepted by police.

SP Jindal commended the prompt and effective action taken by Bobbili DSP G Bhavyareddy, Gajapathinagaram CI GAV Ramana, Manapuram SI R Jayanti, and constables K Appanna, K Shankar, and HG K Appalaswamy. Certificates of appreciation were awarded to them in recognition of their outstanding efforts in the case.