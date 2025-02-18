Two IPL matches scheduled in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The city is all set to host two Indian Premier League – 2025 matches of the Delhi Capitals (DC) on March 24 and 30. While the first match is scheduled on March 24 against Lucknow SuperGiants (LSG), the second one is slated for March 30 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The match between the DC and LSG will begin at 7:30 pm, the other match is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm. Visakhapatnam is the second home ground for the DC and the DC will play two matches at its home ground. Last year too, the DC played two IPL matches in Visakhapatnam. In one of the matches, MS Dhoni played for Chennai Super Kings. Many cricket enthusiasts made their way to Dr. YSR ACA VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam to watch Dhoni performing live.

This season too, a large number of cricket enthusiasts are expected to witness the DC vs SRH match.

As part of the IPL arrangements, Andhra Cricket Association has taken up a number of renovation works at the stadium, including dressing rooms and air-conditioner boxes.

The DC team is scheduled to arrive ahead of the match for practice.