Two mandals from AP selected

Vijayanagaram: Ina significant achievement for Andhra Pradesh, two women’s cluster-level federations (CLFs) from Vizianagaram district have been selected for the prestigious “Aatmanirbhar Sanghatan Awards 2024,” as announced at the national level.

Minister for MSME Kondapalli Srinivas expressed pride in this recognition, stating that it reflects the Andhra Pradesh government’s commitment to empowering women and uplifting the poor under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

The awards are organised under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. These prestigious awards aim to recognize and promote Self Help Groups (SHGs), Village Organisations (VOs), and Cluster-Level Federations (CLFs) that have significantly contributed to improving the livelihoods of rural women. Among 22 CLFs selected across four regions of the country, Vizianagaram district’s Gantyada Mandal Mahila Federation won the first prize in the category for CLFs operating for over five years, while the Rajam Mandal Mahila Federation secured the third prize.

This achievement is remarkable for both the district and the state. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on July 10, 2025, in New Delhi, where the Union Minister for Rural Development will present the awards to representatives of the selected federations.