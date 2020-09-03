Two men take selfie video while committing suicide over family problems in Guntur

Selfie suicides are causing a stir in Andhra Pradesh where two people reportedly died in two separate incidents in the Guntur district after committed suicide by drinking insecticide. A selfie video surfaced, which shows a man committing suicide. The two incidents took place in Duggirala and Tadikonda manuals respectively. According to the police, Subhani is working as an employee at Kalyan Jewelers in Sattanapalli, Chiluvoor village, Duggirala Mandal, Guntur district. However, he was deeply disturbed by the differences in financial issues, which led him to commit suicide on Wednesday. He drank cool drink mixed with pesticide and committed suicide.

Another youth committed suicide in Tadikonda, in the same manner and took a selfie video after a dispute in the family. The incident took place at the Bandarupalli railway track in Tadikonda mandal. According to police, Kondapati Gopi of Vemavaram village in Firangipuram mandal was married to a young woman from the same village two years ago and had a son. Gopi works at the railway track while the wife works as a village volunteer. However, Gopi repeatedly clashed with his wife over his close association with a fellow volunteer and took a final plunge on Wednesday morning. He blamed his wife, her fellow volunteer and aunts for his death in the selfie video. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

