Vijayawada: Two new fertilisers launched

Vijayawada: Krishna Phoschem Managing Director Praveen Ostwal has launched innovative-based technology complex fertilisers - Bharat DAP and Bharat NPK - in Vijayawada on Sunday. These products were launched in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Addressing the media, Ostwal said that these new products can significantly increase crop production and thereby enhance for more productivity. He explained that Bharat DAP contains 18 nitrogen, which makes the roots of the crop strong and stronger so that the plants will grow healthy and able to withstand various climatic conditions. Bharat NPK has an excellent storage capacity that prevents the absorption of moisture in the atmosphere and ensures high quality of fertiliser.

Krishna Phoschem, a subsidiary of Ostwal Phoschem (India), brought the two complex fertilisers manufactured with innovative technology to the farmers of AP and Telangana.

Munara Agro Technologies Director CSR Naidu said, “We have taken necessary steps to make these two new products easily accessible to the farmers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through our company’s extensive dealer network.”