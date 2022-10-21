  • Menu
Two youths dead in a fatal road accident in Kadapa

A fatal road accident took place in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh where two bikes collided on RIMS Road in the suburbs of Kadapa leaving three youths dead and another seriously injured.

While two people died on the spot, the other died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot to hospital and took the injured to hospital. The youths were identified as belonging to Kadapa.

It is said that the bikes were completely destroyed in the accident. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. He said that the accident happened due to overspeeding.

