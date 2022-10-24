U Kothapalli: 7 students hospitalised after complaints of suffocation

U Kothapalli(Kakinada District): As many as seven students of Veerraju Zilla Parishad High School in U Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district developed breathlessness and were shifted to Government General Hospital in Kakinada on Sunday. Though the incident took place on Saturday, the school authorities hid didn't informed higher authorities and got the students admitted in primary healthcare centre (PHC).

It was suspected that the incident happened due to the stench of effluents released by the nearby factories. The parents of the students expressed ire against the school authorities. After instructions of Joint Collector Ilakkiya, the authorities shifted the students to the GGH.

Students of Class IX and X complained of breathing difficulty. The reason for the sudden illness is not known till today. However, the students are out of danger following the treatment at the GGH.

Locals said that students are falling unconscious in the school continuously for the past few days. They alleged that the school authorities are indifferent towards the serious health problems of students. Unfortunately, no leader of any party including YSRCP, was bothered to visit schools and make enquiry regarding the fate of students.

After receiving information, Joint Collector Ilakkiya paid a visit to the GGH and interacted with the students about their health condition. She said that an investigation committee has been constituted to inquire into the incident. When The Hans India contacted, the Joint Collector stated that the incident occurred in daytime but it was brought to their notice on Saturday night. She said all tests pertaining to the breathlessness were conducted and students were stated to be out of danger.

After the Joint Collector made inquiries and got into action, the officials went to ZPHS and collected samples.

A similar incident took place in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Valasapakala near Kakinada two months ago and 17 students became unconscious. The reason for breathlessness in Kendriya Vidyalaya is not disclosed till date. Parents are worried due to recurrence of the problem in two schools and they fear it may be repeated in some more schools.

District Education Officer Datla Subhadra told The Hans India that they have yet to trace the problem. District Medical and Health Officer Dr M Santhi Prabha said the reasons for breathlessness are not yet known.