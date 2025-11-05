Live
UBI donates medical equipment to GGH-Vijayawada
Vijayawada: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the Union Bank of India, Vijayawada Regional Office, donated diagnostic and testing equipment worth around Rs 8 lakh to the Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, on Tuesday.
The equipment was handed over by Union Bank Vijayawada Regional Head MV Tilak to Hospital Superintendent Dr A Venkateswara Rao in the presence of Deputy Zonal Head MVN Ravi Shankar, who attended as the chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Venkateswara Rao appreciated the Union Bank’s contribution and said the new equipment would greatly benefit the Pathology, Microbiology, Dermatology, and Blood Bank departments, improving diagnostic services for thousands of patients.
Union Bank Ramavarappadu Branch Manager Vasanth, GGH Pathology HOD Dr Rajani, Prof Dr Shubha Lakshmi, and other department heads participated in the programme.