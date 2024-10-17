  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

UBI launches Rs 10 coins distribution drive

UBI launches Rs 10 coins distribution drive
x
Highlights

Ina concerted effort to promote the circulation and legal validity of Rs 10 coins, the Union Bank of India has successfully conducted a series of distribution melas and awareness programmes across 80 branches in the Kakinada and Ambedkar Konaseema districts for two days.

Kakinada: Ina concerted effort to promote the circulation and legal validity of Rs 10 coins, the Union Bank of India has successfully conducted a series of distribution melas and awareness programmes across 80 branches in the Kakinada and Ambedkar Konaseema districts for two days.

Following directives from the Reserve Bank of India, these initiatives aim to educate the public about the legitimacy of Rs 10 coins while encouraging their usage in everyday transactions.

Bank staff engaged with local retailers, merchants, and the general public, distributing Rs 10 coins along with informational pamphlets reaffirming their legal status.

Deputy Regional Head of Kakinada V Krishnamachari and Currency Chest in-charge Ramakrishna participated in these melas.

Both officials emphasised the importance of creating awareness and ensuring that the public recognizes the value of these coins in daily commerce.

They said that by facilitating these distribution drives, the Union Bank of India aims to enhance public confidence in the currency system and support the ongoing efforts of the Reserve Bank of India to maintain a robust and reliable monetary framework.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick