Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Coordinator distributes CMRF
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, the candidate representing the Udayagiri Constituency, recently distributed a check from the Chief Minister's Relief funds. During the event, he urged his supporters to work diligently for the victory of YSRCP once again.
The event was attended by various prominent figures, including Duttalur Mandal Party President Donthi Reddy Vasudeva Reddy and Kammavaripalem PACS Director Surendra Reddy. The program was well-received by the attendees, who showed their support for Mr. Reddy's campaign.
The handing over of the CM Relief Fund check marks an important milestone in Mr. Reddy's political career, as he continues to garner support in his bid for re-election. The event showcased the strong backing that Mr. Reddy has from his constituents and fellow party members, highlighting the unity and determination within the Priyatama Udayagiri constituency.