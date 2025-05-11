Unauthorised use of drone cameras banned in Tirupati

Tirupati: In view of Tirumala and Tirupati declared as sensitive area, the Tirupati district police has banned the usage of unauthorised drone cameras.

Tirupati being a world-famous pilgrim center attracting thousands of devotees from across the country and constant flow of VIPs, Tirupati-Tirumala the holy hills, airport and other places have been declared as sensitive areas for security reasons.

Accordingly, the police imposed restrictions on the usage of drone camera’s without prior permission, said district SP Harshavardhan Raju.

In a release on Saturday the usage of drones requires fulfilling of conditions including license from DGCA(Director General of Civil Aviation), prior permission from the local police station and also no operation of drones in the areas, which have been declared no flying zones including Tirupati airport and also Tirumala hills.

However, the unauthorized usage of drones was going on, which is detrimental to law and order and public safety.The SP warned against any unauthorized usage of drones. He said if anyone found operating drones unauthorizedly the police will seize the drone and act as per BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Samhitha), DGCA rules.

The SP also appealed the public to inform the police by dialing 100 or 112 if anyoneindulges in unauthorized drone operation.