Unemployment allowance will definitely be paid, says CM KCR

The government is determined to pay unemployment allowance to the youth and will definitely provide it, said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

During the discussion on the monetary bill, the Chief Minister spoke about the unemployment allowance in the state. "The government failed to provide the unemployment allowance due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown which brought severe losses to the state. All measures on identifying the beneficiaries will be taken and the government will also observe the implementation of the same scheme in other state before giving away the allowance," the CM said.

Further, he continued that the government will try to enhance the funds to the education sector.

This year, the government only earmarked 6.78 per cent for the education sector in the budget. Over Rs 11,000 crore has been allocated to school education, Rs 1,873 crore to higher education and Rs 2,000 crore for upgrading schools.