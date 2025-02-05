Union Bank of India premier branch opened at Yerrabalem

Guntur: Union Bank of India executive director Pankaj Dwivedi inaugurated the premier branch of the Union Bank of India at Yerrabalem in the presence of bank zonal head CVN Bhaskara Rao, regional head S Jawahar.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Dwivedi said that the branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities that will make the customers’ banking experience delightful.

Bhaskara Rao informed that the premium branch is the first of its kind in Vijayawada Zone. The bank regional head S Jawahar said that customers can make the best use of the galaxy of deposit products at this branch.