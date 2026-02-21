  1. Home
Union Bank organises awareness rally

  • Created On:  21 Feb 2026 9:50 AM IST
Bhimavaram: Union Bank staff organised a bike rally to create awareness among customers about the bank’s newly introduced deposit scheme. Following the rally, an awareness meeting was held for public near Veeramma Park.

During the event, Regional Manager LVVRKMS Udayagiri Subrahmanyam shared the interest rate details for the 444-day tenure deposit. For the general public, it is 6.6 percent, for senior citizens 7.1% and for super senior citizens 7.35% interest rate.

He urged all customers and the general public to make the most of this opportunity.

The event saw the participation of several key bank officials, including Venkanna Babu (Deputy Regional Head), Nagendra Prasad (Lead Bank Manager), Satyanarayana (Dy Regional head) and Santosh (Senior Manager).

