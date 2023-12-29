  • Menu
Union Health Minister critical care block and BSL-3 lab in Vijayawada

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya laid the foundation stone for the construction of a critical care block and BSL-3 lab, which will be built at a cost of Rs.25 crore at Old government hospital in Vijayawada. He also inaugurated the newly built IPHL Labs, which cost 1.25 crores. The event was attended by Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, MP Satyavathy, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Special CS Krishnababu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, and others.

Mandaviya praised the performance of the medical and health department in Andhra Pradesh and expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with the state in the field of health. He emphasized the importance of mutual cooperation between the central and state governments to further improve healthcare for the people. The Minister commended the AP government for its special attention to the health sector.



Mandaviya highlighted the focus of the central government, under Prime Minister Modi, on the health sector. He mentioned the establishment of 1.70 lakh Ayushman health centers across the country and the construction of over 350 new medical colleges in the past nine years. He also mentioned the integration of health and wellness centers at the rural level with institutions like district hospitals and AIIMS. The Minister highlighted the provision of free specialist services to rural residents through tele-consultation, with up to 4 lakhs consultations provided every day. He also mentioned the provision of free treatment up to 5 lakh through Ayushman Bharat.

