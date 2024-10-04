Union Minister and TDP MPs Meet SCR GM, discusses on Pending Railway Projects in AP

Union Minister Pemmasani, alongside TDP Members of Parliament Keshineni Sivanath, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and Panchalingala Nagaraju, convened a meeting with South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain to discuss the status of pending railway projects in Andhra Pradesh. The meeting took place at the Railway ETTC Center in Vijayawada.



During the discussions, GM Jain expressed optimism regarding the timely completion of the Railway Booking Offices (RBOs) and the construction of railway under bridges. MP Keshineni Chinni emphasized the need for collaboration by suggesting the formation of a committee that includes officials from the Railway Department, Revenue Department, and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation.

Chinni noted that Jain responded favorably to the proposal for a joint committee, which aims to find a permanent solution to the drainage issues plaguing the city.

The meeting marks a critical step towards addressing long-standing infrastructure challenges in the region, with hopes for improved coordination among different government entities.