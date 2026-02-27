Union Minister Varma meets Manipur CM

Bhimavaram: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma met Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as part of his official visit to Manipur to review ongoing development initiatives under the ‘Purvottar Sampark Setu’ programme, according to a statement issued by the Union Minister’s office in Bhimavaram on Thursday.

The visit forms part of the Centre’s efforts to promote integrated development across the northeastern region through the ‘Purvottar Sampark Setu’ initiative, a flagship programme of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MoDoNER).

The minister is on a three-day tour of the state to assess progress in key infrastructure and industrial development works.

During the visit, the Union Minister is scheduled to inspect various development projects being implemented across Manipur and hold review meetings with senior government officials to evaluate their progress and execution.

Discussions also focused on the potential for establishing heavy industries in Manipur, with the minister noting that the state offers significant opportunities for industrial expansion that could contribute to the economic growth of the northeastern region.

The minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Government is giving high priority to the holistic development of the northeastern states.