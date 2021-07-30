United Tele links, Neo Link offer to invest Rs 2150 crores in AP

Amaravati: Representatives of United Tele links, Neo Link Private Limited met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday and expressed their interest to invest Rs 2,150 crore to set up mobile and electronics units in AP to provide direct and indirect employment opportunity to more than 15,000 youth.

The company representatives said that they are ready to set up electronic units in Kopparthi of Kadapa district and Tirupati.

The company will produce smartphones, feature phones, set-top boxes, telecom products, chargers, IT hardware, laptops and desktops.

UTL chairman Sudheer Hasija, Neo Link group chairman Ruven Shebel, Golden Globe MD Ravikumar, YSR EMC CEO Nandakishore Reddy were present.