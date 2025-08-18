‘Unlocking The Wisdom of The Ramayana’ brings out a ‘breezy’ version of epic

Visakhapatnam: A partfrom the lead characters such as stoic Rama, Vishnu’s avatar, His consort Sita, an embodiment of resilience, unwavering dedication and commitment, the devoted Hanuman, known for his unconditional devotion for Rama, the doting and protective brother Lakshmana, who shadowed his elder brother supporting him through thick and thin, the ten-headed Ravana, the king of Lanka, there are several characters in the ‘Ramayana’ that not just inspire readers but also offer timeless lessons even in today’s modern world.

Going beyond the theme centred on the triumph of good over evil and focusing on lesser-known characters of the epic, Talari Anand Mahesh has come up with a ‘breezy’ version of the Ramayana in the form of his maiden book ‘Unlocking The Wisdom of The Ramayana’.

Born in Vinukonda of the undivided Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh and raised in Delhi, Anand Mahesh’s book dives deeper into the often-ignored characters of the Ramayana, offering life lessons and encouraging the younger generation to decipher the ‘Itihaas’, relatable even in today’s scenario with ease.

Even as Anand Mahesh has been fond of reading from childhood, the idea of writing the adapted version of the Ramayana germinated when he was flipping through the pages of the translated version of late Bibek Debroy’s ‘Valmiki Ramayana’ written in three volumes. “Back in 2022, I was so fascinated by its content. Each character has a story to narrate. However, I realised that people are not much aware of most of the other characters in the epic save the lead ones. Also, the situation and context are so relatable even now,” reasons Anand Mahesh.

As most readers think twice before exploring the mythological genre, Anand Mahesh says that he decided to bring his own version of Itihaas-cum-self-help guide through ‘Unlocking The Wisdom of The Ramayana’. “It serves as a contemporary guide for modern readers who are hard-pressed for time,” he defines. Started in 2023, Anand Mahesh wrapped up writing the book in two years. Currently, the 220-pg book is available in e-commerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. “The book ‘Unlocking The Wisdom of The Ramayana’ reflects my journey of conceptualising Itihaas and relevance of ancient wisdom through modern lens wherein perspectives of dharma, destiny and other themes are narrated in a relatable and simpler format.” Although Anand Mahesh tried his hands at writing articles on marketing and communication earlier, ‘Unlocking The Wisdom of The Ramayana’ is his first book. Going forward, Anand Mahesh, co-founder and managing director of Mavcomm Group, communication consulting and digital marketing firm, plans to translate his book in English into Hindi and Telugu.