Upgrade Penukonda as district headquarters, government urged

Penukonda (Anantapur): Penukonda Sadhana Samithi (PSS) which is spearheading the movement for upgrading the ancient historical town into district headquarters is celebrating its decade-long movement.



S A Rawòof, PSS founder president told The Hans India that PSS was formed a decade ago to impress upon the successive governments to make Penukonda, the once second capital of Vijayanagar empire, into a modern district capital. Memoranda had been submitted to the then Chief Minister of united AP K Rosaiah, to the first Chief Minister of the residuary State of AP N Chandrababu Naidu. A memorandum was also submitted to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when he came to Penukonda during his Padayatra. The movement attracted all in the high echelons of power.

Roads and Buildings Minister M Sankara Narayana who hails from Penukonda is also supporting the movement and is prevailing upon the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary to declare the town as the headquarters of the new district which is proposed to be carved out.

All local people's organisations are supporting the PSS. The newly sanctioned medical college also is located in Penukonda. APIIC also is shifting its zonal office to Penukonda. A host of industries which are in the pipeline are also being established in and around Penukonda.