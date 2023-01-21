Use jute, cloth bags as substitute for plastic

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Additional Commissioner (Projects) KV Satyavati and CMOH P Ratnavali urged the citizens to use jute and cloth bags as a substitute for plastic bags and directed the authorities concerned for conducting impactful public outreach programmes banning single use plastic.

They conducted a meeting with the secretaries of all 286 Ward Secretariats of the VMC and other officials over ban of plastic flexi banners and single use plastic in accordance with the instructions and guidelines received by CDMA and State government here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Satyavati and Ratnavali informed that prohibition on the use of plastic flexi banners, single use plastic (SUP) and below 120 microns plastic would be effectively implemented from January 26 and offenders shall be imposed severe penalties. They said that VMC had already formulated three enforcement teams, one for each circle and 286 mini teams at a Secretariat level for daily inspection and monitoring of establishments on usage of single use plastic and seizing the material.