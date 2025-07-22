Use of bio-fertilisers to reduce farming costs suggested

Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya said that reducing chemical fertilizer usage would significantly lower cultivation costs for farmers. The collector, along with Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, inaugurated an awareness stall, aimed at educating farmers about the benefits of bio-fertilisers and organic fertilisers, at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Promoting sustainable agricultural practices among the farming community, District Agriculture Officer Srinivasa Rao highlighted the environmental dangers posed by chemical fertilizers. He emphasised that bio-fertiliser usage improves soil fertility while reducing cultivation expenses for farmers.

Farmer Eedara Srinivasareddy from Dornala village shared his experience with bio-fertilizers and organic fertilisers. He explained how natural products like herbal extracts and other nature-based solutions have substantially reduced his farming costs while simultaneously increasing crop yields. The awareness campaign represents part of the district administration’s broader effort to promote sustainable farming practices and help farmers’ transition from costly chemical inputs to more economical and environmentally friendly alternatives.

The collector assured farmers that adequate supplies of bio-fertilisers would be made available to support their transition to organic farming methods.