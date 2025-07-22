Live
- Premium homes dominate in India, 62 pc residential sales in H1 2025 over Rs 1 crore
- Reaffirming cultural ties: Indian envoy inaugurates Ashoka pillar replica, Buddha relics at Sri Lanka temple
- Patna hospital murder: Gangster in Bengal jail hatched plot with help of Chandan Mishra's family associate
- Grand Mufti of India wants Prez Murmu, PM Modi to take up Nimisha Priya issue, as parleys enters next phase
- India expected to clock 6.6 pc growth in FY26 despite uncertain global outlook
- Supreme Court agrees to hear Maha govt’s plea against acquittal in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case
- MBBS Abroad: A practical guide for Indian students after NEET
- Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt Says Turning Off Phones Is the Key to Regaining Focus
- Philippines braces for more rains, severe flooding
- IBC helps resolve over Rs 26 lakh crore debt in India in 9 years: Report
Use of bio-fertilisers to reduce farming costs suggested
- Awareness stall, aimed at educating farmers about the benefits of bio-fertilizers and organic fertilisers was inaugurated
- Bio-fertiliser usage improves soil fertility while reducing cultivation expenses for farmers
Ongole: Prakasamdistrict collector A Thameem Ansariya said that reducing chemical fertilizer usage would significantly lower cultivation costs for farmers. The collector, along with Joint Collector R Gopala Krishna, inaugurated an awareness stall, aimed at educating farmers about the benefits of bio-fertilisers and organic fertilisers, at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Promoting sustainable agricultural practices among the farming community, District Agriculture Officer Srinivasa Rao highlighted the environmental dangers posed by chemical fertilizers. He emphasised that bio-fertiliser usage improves soil fertility while reducing cultivation expenses for farmers.
Farmer Eedara Srinivasareddy from Dornala village shared his experience with bio-fertilizers and organic fertilisers. He explained how natural products like herbal extracts and other nature-based solutions have substantially reduced his farming costs while simultaneously increasing crop yields. The awareness campaign represents part of the district administration’s broader effort to promote sustainable farming practices and help farmers’ transition from costly chemical inputs to more economical and environmentally friendly alternatives.
The collector assured farmers that adequate supplies of bio-fertilisers would be made available to support their transition to organic farming methods.