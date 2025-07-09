Live
Utilise tech to ensure timely darshan for devotees: EO
TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao emphasised the need to utilise technology to ensure devotees get timely darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
In a virtual meeting held on Tuesday with TCS representatives and TTD IT officials, along with Additional EO Ch Venkayya Chowdary, the EO stressed enhancing darshan systems for different queues like Sarva Darshan, Special Entry Darshan and Divya Darshan.
He directed officials to adopt QR codes and facial recognition for faster verification of pilgrims, replacing manual checks and also highlighted the need to educate devotees to report at their allocated time slots to avoid delays and improve crowd management.
TCS representatives presented a detailed analysis via PowerPoint, showcasing the time taken by pilgrims at various stages from entry into the queue, waiting in compartments, to exit after darshan. The EO instructed regular meetings and a strategic action plan to enhance efficiency through technology. TTD GM (IT) Sesha Reddy, Dy GM (IT) Venkateswara Naidu, and other officials participated in the meeting.