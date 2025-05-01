Live
V-Launchpad 2025 concludes at VIT-AP
Showcases global innovation for a sustainable Swarna Andhra @2047
Amaravati: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrashekar on Tuesday that the most important step in entrepreneurship is initiation. He was addressing the conclusion session of the V-Launchpad 2025 – Global Innovators Challenge for Swarna Andhra @2047 at VIT-AP University.
The Union Minister said that those who think differently and act decisively will succeed. True innovation comes from identifying real problems and creating solutions, not just building products. Many entrepreneurs build what already exists — but to truly succeed, you must bring new and innovative ideas to life.
Chairman of TiE Global and Founder-CEO of Volksy Technologies Murali Bukkapatnam, Edyta Wołczyk, CEO of IBS GLOBAL, Poland and Vice-President of the VIT Group Sankar Viswanathan and Vice-Chancellor Dr SV Kota Reddy were also present.
The winning teams under various tracks for V-Launchpad 2025 are as follows – Startup VC Pitching Track - Netts Mobility Pvt. Ltd. First cash prize Rs. 1.00L, Hanumax Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Second cash prize of Rs. 75K, ProjectB Third cash prize Rs. 50K. Ideation Track (External) –Vividhra Pvt. Ltd, Satyabhama University - First Prize Rs. 20K, Snack Sense, SRAM-AP University – Second Prize Rs. 10K, JNH Industry, SSIIE-TBI Tirupati– Third Prize Rs.5K. Ideation Track (VIT-AP University) - Hover Charge-First Prize Winner, Craft Sphere- Second Prize, and ChaithanyaVriksha- Third Prize.
Dr Ameet Chavan, Director of IIEC, Dr Arunkumar Sivakumar Dean, School of Business (VSB), VIT-AP faculty, staff and students were also present.