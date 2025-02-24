  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vacant posts in registrar offices to be filled

Vacant posts in registrar offices to be filled
x
Highlights

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad assured that the government will improvise necessary infrastructure and construct new buildings for registrar offices and fill the vacant posts with the staff working in the ward secretariats.

Guntur: Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad assured that the government will improvise necessary infrastructure and construct new buildings for registrar offices and fill the vacant posts with the staff working in the ward secretariats.

He released the diary 2025, printed by Andhra Pradesh Sub-Registrar’s Association and Stamps and Registration Department Employees at a programme held here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the employees to render better services and get a good name to the department.

The Stamps and Registration Department employees thanked Angani Satya Prasad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick