Vacant posts in registrar offices to be filled

Guntur: Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registrations Anagani Satya Prasad assured that the government will improvise necessary infrastructure and construct new buildings for registrar offices and fill the vacant posts with the staff working in the ward secretariats.

He released the diary 2025, printed by Andhra Pradesh Sub-Registrar’s Association and Stamps and Registration Department Employees at a programme held here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, he urged the employees to render better services and get a good name to the department.

The Stamps and Registration Department employees thanked Angani Satya Prasad.