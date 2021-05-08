Vaccine procurement holds key to Covid fight: Chandrababu Naidu

Mangalagiri: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday expressed concern that one by one, all sections of society were becoming vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic because of the emergence of more dangerous variants in due course.

Naidu pointed out that even those below the 18 years of age might become vulnerable once the virus would turn more virulent in the wave 3.0. Against this backdrop, sufficient quantity of vaccine should be made available and this is the most important aspect right now. The government should extend all the required support in this regard considering the safety of the people's lives, he said.

Addressing an online meeting with Covid experts and doctors, the TDP chief recalled how in the beginning, the virus posed a huge risk to only those in the 60 to 70 years age group. Later, the 40 to 50 years age group was also considered vulnerable. Gradually, the scene has changed with even the 20 to 40 years aged people also becoming unsafe. Those with heart, liver, lung and renal illnesses were under a greater threat.

Naidu said that the wave 2.0 has already caused immense of life and paralysed the general life. The reports on the emergence of more variants in the next wave were of greater concern. Even the below 18 years aged adolescents and children were expected to become vulnerable. This was why universal vaccination should be taken up with immediate focus. The High Courts and the Supreme Court have also commented seriously and asked the governments what steps they were taking to help the people.

The TDP chief recalled how the courts posed specific queries on the steps being taken by the Government to resolve the oxygen supply problem. At this time, the public policy should be effective to deal with the crisis. "As a citizen and an experienced public policy maker, I am making some suggestions. We have efficiently handled during crisis situation and disasters."

Naidu stressed the need for the government to build confidence and take the general public along with it. In many families, the elders were dying which was creating a psychological turmoil among them. The people needed a ray of hope in such difficult times. Individuals and organisations would be able to do something but the governments would be able to do greater good if they wanted to.

He called upon doctors, experts and scientists to come forward and create awareness and confidence among hapless public. It was the duty of everybody to rise to the occasion and extend help to at least 10 others. Everybody should do what they could for the society which had given them great opportunities. In the past, the people used to ask for help in policy related matters but now they were asking for hospital beds, ventilators and oxygen, he said.

The TDP chief said that once they helped in providing face masks to the people but now the time has come to hand over the medicines. Every individual should protect himself or herself and their family members as a priority. If they neglected their health and became home isolated, they would not be able to help others.