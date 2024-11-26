Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan from Jan 10 to 19

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary held a preliminary review meeting over Vaikuntha Ekadasi Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam with HoD of various departments at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday.

As the Vaikuntha Ekadasi is scheduled on January 10 next, Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam will be provided to devotees from January 10 till 19 for 10 days.

The Additional EO has instructed all the officials of respective departments to make preparations as only 40 days are left for the mega religious event. He said the management is keen on providing priority to common pilgrims to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam during these ten days.

Another review meeting will be held in a couple of weeks finalising on the quota of tickets to be issued and other amendments to be made ensuring more darshan hours to common pilgrims during the 10-day Vaikuntha Dwara Darshanam.

He also discussed on the flower decorations to be made matching the event, accommodation, Srivari Sevaks and scouts to be deployed, traffic management, sanitation and others.

He further informed that VIP Break darshans (except for protocol VIPs) remains cancelled during these ten days. Also, privilege darshans such as parents with infants, senior citizens, physically challenged, defence, NRIs was cancelled. Arjita Sevas also remains cancelled from Jan 9 to 19.

CVSO Sridhar, CE Satyanarayana and other senior officers of various departments were also present.