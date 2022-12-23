Vaishnava temples gear up for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Dwaraka Tirumala: Vaishnava temples in Godavari region are gearing up for Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations on January 2. The main temples in the region Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Dwaraka Tirumala, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi and Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple in Annavaram have made elaborate arrangements for the surging devotees. They are taking steps to provide darshan for devotees' from 4 am onwards.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit Sri Venkateswara Swamy on Vaikunta Ekadasi. Temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao stated that keeping in view of the devotees rush on Vaikunta Ekadasi, the darshan ticket has been increased up to Rs 300. He said that the price of the ticket has been enhanced to Rs 300 only for the day. And the old price will be restored from the next day onwards. He said that Uttara Dwara Darshanam will commence at 5 am on Monday.

A host of VIPs, including Ministers, MPs and MLAs from the state and other parts of the district are expected to visit the temple. The temple management of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram is all set to organise special puja, homam and other various activities and rituals for the deity.

It is also ensuring necessary arrangements to provide free darshan to hundreds of devotees on the auspicious day. According to temple authorities, more than 20,000 devotees are expected to arrive to have darshan from across the state. Annavaram Temple Executive Officer NVSN Murthy said that Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam will open from 5 am to 12 pm.

Endowments department officials are making special arrangements for devotees at Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi on Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. Temple Executive Officer Y Bhadraji told 'The Hans India' that dedicated to the Lord Vishnu, Vaikunta Ekadasi is one of auspicious day.

He said that more than 50,000 devotees are expected to arrive to have darshan from the state. He said that all preparations are being made as usual and as per the norms. He said that extra care has been taken to ensure sanitation. He said that prasadam will be distributed free of cost. He also stated that donations will be accepted for the temple.