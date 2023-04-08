Vakapalli gang rape case: People's organisations allege probe held in defective manner

Visakhapatnam: Representatives of women organisations and Human Rights Forum (HRF) alleged that the probe into Vakapalli gang rape case was carried out in a defective manner.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, they said the court acquitted all the 13 police personnel involved in the case and ordered to pay compensation to the victims, indicating that the court paid heed to the pleas of the victims.

In 2007, 13 policemen were accused of gang raping 11 tribal women at gunpoint. The incident happened at Vakapalli village, G Madugula mandal when the police were conducting combing operations. The incident evoked outrage among people and women across the nation. Acquitting the policemen, the XI Additional District Sessions Judge cum Special Court under SC/ST (PoA) in Visakhapatnam on Thursday recommended action against the investigation officer and ordered compensation to the victims, who belonged to the Kondh community, Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group.

Speaking on the occasion, HRF AP and Telangana coordination committee member VS Krishna pointed out that after a protracted battle in the High Court and Supreme Court, the trial began in Visakhapatnam in 2018 and continued for four years. "The fact that the court ordered compensation to the rape survivors indicated that the court reposed faith in their depositions," he emphasised.

K Padma of Mahila Chetana said the innocent tribal women continued their untiring fight for years to seek justice. "Even as they were insulted and discouraged, they did not step back in standing up for their dignity," she stressed.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya, AIDWA, POW and CMS took part in the conference held on Friday.