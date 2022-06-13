Vakula Matha temple to be developed as Divya Kshetram

Tirupati: The temple dedicated to Vakula Matha, the foster mother of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, is getting renovated at Perur hillock and it will be developed into a Divya Kshetram, said Minister for Forests P Ramachandra Reddy.

He informed that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will take part in the Maha Samprokshanam of the temple on June 23.

After inspecting the ongoing temple works at the site along with TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy on Sunday evening, the Minister said that following the instructions of the Chief Minister, renovation and reconstruction works have been taken up by the TTD and were being executed at a rapid pace during the last two years.

Arrangements will be made for the devotees to visit Vakulamata temple after darshan of Tiruchanoor Padmavathi Ammavaru. ZP chairperson Srinivasulu, TTD Board members Pokala Ashok Kumar, Ramulu, JEO Veerabrahmam and others were present.