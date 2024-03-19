  • Menu
Velagaleti Gangadhar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Velagaleti Gangadhar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
BJP media cell coordinator Velagaleti Gangadhar met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Boppudi public meeting on March 17.

Guntur: BJP media cell coordinator Velagaleti Gangadhar met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Boppudi public meeting on March 17.

In a statement, he said he was happy to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi who worked hard for the development of the country and recalled that Welfare Schemes like Ayushman Bharat scheme is useful to the poor.

He said, Narendra Modi visit to public meeting at Boppudi is a good sign and expressed confidence that Modi will become Prime Minister again.

