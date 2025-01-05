Vangalapudi Anitha visits Vizag Central Jail, addresses the ongoing allegations

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha made a visit to Visakhapatnam Central Jail today amid ongoing controversies surrounding marijuana supply within the facility. In a media interaction following her visit, the Home Minister addressed the recent allegations, confirming that investigations had been carried out and several officials suspended as a result.

"Visakhapatnam Central Jail has been in the news for a month now due to serious allegations regarding the supply of marijuana," Anitha stated. "We have taken these claims seriously and have conducted thorough investigations, leading to the suspension of responsible personnel. Our administration has been closely monitoring the situation since we took office."

The Home Minister also responded to allegations of corruption involving her private aide, Sandhu Jagadish. "Due to the serious nature of the claims against my PA, I have taken the step to personally remove him from his position," Anitha confirmed.