Varahi Gupta Navaratri celebrations from June 26

Rajamahendravaram: The sacred Varahi Devi Gupta Navaratri celebrations will commence at the Gadala Sri Mahalakshmi Sametha Chinna Venkateswara Swamy Peetham on Thursday, June 26, coinciding with the auspicious Ashada month. The announcement was made by Peethadhipathi Guru Govinda Chinna Venkanna Babu Swamiji during a meeting held on Monday.

Swamiji informed that until July 10, Goddess Mahalakshmi will bless devotees in her Varahi avatar. He explained that worshipping Varahi Devi brings knowledge, health, courage, wealth and success, while also eliminating tantric obstacles. As part of the Navaratri festivities, special rituals and Homams will be performed at the Peetham.

On Thursday, July 3, a special Abhishekam will be conducted for Goddess Sri Vyuhalakshmi. On July 10, under the leadership of Anugrahaprada Foundation Vice-Chairman Singamsetti Mahitosh, a grand Gandhabhishekam will be performed to Goddess Varahi using 108 kilograms of fragrant sandal paste. Speaking on the occasion, Anugrahaprada Foundation Chairperson Dharanikota Durga Venkata Hemavathi stated that devotees who have darshan of Sri Varahi Devi during the Gupta Navaratri will be blessed with the removal of obstacles and the fulfilment of their wishes.

Managudi–Manaseva Bharatiya Adhyatmika Seva Samithi Chairman for AP and Telangana, Mathala Ramesh, said that devotees from across various states are expected to participate in the celebrations and offer special prayers and services.

Vice-Chairman of the Mahalakshmi Peetham TV Apparao, INTUC District President Vasamsetti Gangadhar Rao, trade union leaders Box Prasad, Gubbala Gangabhavani, Mudunuri Venkata Lakshmi, Ananta Lakshmi, and Tirumala Raju Venkataraju were among those present at the gathering.