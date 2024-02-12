Live
Just In
Various party leaders join Jana Sena in Eluru
In the Eluru Constituency, a meeting was held with various leaders and workers from different parties joining the Janasena Party.
The meeting was attended by Janasena Party State Secretary Ghantasala Venkatalakshmi, District Election Convener Raghavaiah Chaudhary, Janasena Leaders Nara Seshu, and leaders of various organizations.
The meeting focused on Pawan Kalyan's ambitions and the service activities of Reddy Appala Naidu in Eluru. Reddy Appala Naidu urged everyone to cooperate in Pawan Kalyan's struggle and work towards victory in the upcoming elections.
He criticized the government and accused them of plotting to deceive the people. He also accused Jagan Reddy Allanani of baseless accusations against him and highlighted alleged scams and corruption under his leadership. Reddy Appala Naidu demanded a white paper on the expenditure in Eluru and criticized the lack of development under previous leadership. The meeting was attended by Janasena Party leaders, activists, and supporters.