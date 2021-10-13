Varla Ramaiah urges PM to order probe by Central agencies

Mangalagiri: TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday stressed the need for detailed investigations by the Central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the NIA (National Investigation Agency ) into the financial irregularities and hoarding of black money by the Hetero and Ramky companies.



He urged the Prime Minister and the Union home minister to order investigation by the NIA into the rampant financial offences committed by Hetero Pharma's Parthasarathy Reddy in both India and abroad.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader recalled how the Prime Minister had promised to unearth black money and bring financial discipline among the perpetrators. Hetero's Parthasarathy Reddy and Ramky's Ayodhya Rami Reddy were both co-accused in the illegal assets cases of AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Three months ago, I-T officials seized Rs 300 crore unaccounted money and identified illegal financial transactions worth Rs 1,200 crore in Ramky, he said.

Ramaiah said that Jagan has made Ayodhya Rami Reddy a member of the Rajya Sabha. Hetero Parthasarathy Reddy was made a member of the TTD trust board. "How can a tainted person be appointed on the pious trust board of the TTD? Rami Reddy was accused No.4 in the fourth charge sheet of the CBI against Chief Minister Jagan. Parthasarathy Reddy is also accused No 4 in the first chargesheet of CBI against AP Chief Minister," he pointed out. Ramaiah said Jagan Mohan Reddy was running financial terror gangs of which Ramky and Hetero were clear examples. Hetero was now found to have made huge black money by selling Remdesivir illegally during the height of coronavirus pandemic. They were hoarding unaccounted money while thousands of patients died due to high costs of injections and lack of timely medical help, he said.