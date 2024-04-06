  • Menu
Vasantha Krishna Prasad attends iTDP meeting in Gollapudi

Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the candidate of the United Telugu Desam Party for Mylavaram Constituency, recently spoke as the chief guest at an iTDP meeting held at the Gollapudi party office on Saturday

Vasantha Krishna Prasad, the candidate of the United Telugu Desam Party for Mylavaram Constituency, recently spoke as the chief guest at an ITDP meeting held at the Gollapudi party office on Saturday. The event saw a warm welcome extended to the youth MLA Krishna Prasadu by TDP leaders Chirumamilla Krishna and Parasa Kiran.

During his address, Krishna Prasadu emphasized the importance of utilizing social media effectively to strengthen the party's campaign. He also called on TDP members to work diligently to counter any false allegations made by the YCP and to help bring Chandrababu Naidu back to power.

Youth leader Nara Lokesh, who also attended the event, promised to prioritize the creation of employment opportunities for the youth once the TDP returns to power.

The program was well-attended by ITDP youth members and Telugu Desam Party leaders from the constituency, who were urged to work diligently in support of the party's goals.

