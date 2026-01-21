Vasantha Panchami celebrations at Durga temple on Jan 23

Vijayawada: Sri Panchami (Vasantha Panchami) will be celebrated with great religious fervour at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri here on Friday. The festival, considered the birth anniversary of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and learning, will witness special rituals and programmes.

On the auspicious occasion, Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned as Sri Saraswati Devi and bless devotees in a special white attire, holding the veena, sacred scriptures, and the alphabet, symbolising wisdom and learning. The deity will give darshan to devotees at both the main temple and the sixth floor of the Mahamandapam from early morning.

As Sri Panchami is regarded as the most auspicious day to initiate children into education, the Devasthanam has arranged Samuhika Aksharabhyasam (mass initiation into learning) for the convenience of devotees. The programme will be held on the sixth floor of the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam from 7 am onwards, and a special Saraswati Yagam will also be performed in the temple Yagasala.

The Devasthanam will provide slates, chalk pieces, and other required puja materials for Aksharabhyasam. Keeping in view the expected heavy rush of devotees, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth queue management. Free prasadam and drinking water facilities will also be provided.

Special packets containing a pen, the goddess’s photograph, and Kumkum will be distributed to students under the supervision of the Festival Section on the fourth floor of the Mahamandapam. Devotees have been invited to participate in the celebrations and seek the blessings of Goddess Saraswati.

On Tuesday, Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna alias Gandhi and Executive Officer VK Seena Naik said that on this sacred day special rituals and programmes would be conducted atop Indrakeeladri. They further added that devotees would be able to witness elaborate pujas and cultural activities dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, underscoring her significance as the embodiment of knowledge and wisdom.