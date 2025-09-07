Vasavi Club Waltair Couples highlight significant contributions of journalists

Visakhapatnam: Vasavi Club Waltair Couples representatives IRK Prasad and Grandhi Satyavani praised the role of journalists in contributing to the development of society.

Marking the ‘Vasavi Week’ celebrations, a section of media personnel was honoured at Visakhapatnam Public Library on Saturday. The club representatives mentioned that the programme was organised as per the instructions of Vasavi Clubs International founder Erukulla Rama Krishna and district (V201A) governor Tammana Amarnath.

Highlighting the service programmes carried out by the club, its members mentioned that it was a great pleasure to felicitate senior bureau chiefs, journalists, photo journalists and desk journalists in Visakhapatnam city on behalf of the club.

Later, senior journalist Bollam Koteswar Rao, desk journalist D Janardhana Rao, senior cameraman M Deva Trinath, photo journalist Alapati Sarath Kumar, senior woman journalists and bureau chiefs of The Hans India Rani Devalla and HMTV S Anuradha and other senior journalists Chitika Reddy Venkata Ramana, Yarra Nageswara Rao, Nammi Chandramouli, Kinthada Madan were felicitated on the occasion.

Later, scholarship cheques were distributed to poor students as part of the programme.

Representatives of the club M Sunil Gupta, T Sampath, B Rajesh Babu, Granthi Ramesh were present.