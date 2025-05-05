Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Devi Maha Kumbhabhishekam Vajrotsavam begins

Kovelakuntla: The grand Maha Kumbhabhishekam Vajrotsavam celebrations of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Devi commenced with great splendor in Kovelakuntla town. The five-day festival marks the 75th anniversary of the construction of the Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Mata temple in the town and is being observed with much religious fervour and devotion.

The festivities are being conducted under the auspices of Hampi Peethadhipathi Vidyaranya Bharati Teertha Mahaswami and Penugonda Peethadhipathi Prajna Saraswati, with Vedic scholars performing sacred rituals, including Rudra Homas. The highlight of the event is the Maha Kumbhabhishekam and Chatushashti Kalarchana (the worship of 64 divine arts), both being performed in a grand and traditional manner.

On the inaugural day, the temple hosted a series of rituals such as Go Puja (cow worship), Ganapati Puja, Gangayanam, and various homas including Chandi Homa, Lakshmi Homa, Ganapati Homa, and Rudra Homa. Hampi Peethadhipathi Vidyaranya Bharati Teertha Mahaswami delivered spiritual discourses, while Penugonda Peethadhipathi Prajnananda Saraswati is scheduled to offer spiritual lectures in the coming days.

Under the guidance of Hampi Peethadhipathi, major rituals such as the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, Maha Poornahuti, and the Vasavi Mata Gramotsavam (temple procession) will also be conducted as part of the festivities.

The inaugural homa witnessed active participation from leaders of the Arya Vaishya community, including former Kovelakuntla Market Yard Chairman Pendekanti Kiran Kumar and his family; Devi Jewellers proprietor and Kovelakuntla Arya Vaishya Sangham president Devi Subramanyam and his brother Devi Nagaraju along with their families; Arya Vaishya Yuvajana Sangham youth leader Karnati Abhilash and family; Kalava Nageswara Rao’s family; and numerous other devotees from the community. Large numbers of devotees from across the erstwhile Kurnool district are arriving in Kovelakuntla to witness and take part in the auspicious Vasavi Mata Vajrotsavam celebrations.