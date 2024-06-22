VDDUF demands action against YSRCP leaders

Visakhapatnam : Representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) demanded that the YSRCP leaders K K Raju and A Adeep Raj should also be presented in the court as part of the second case registered in the ‘Kodi Kathi’ incident.

A hearing was held in the NIA court here on Friday in the Kodi Kathi attack on YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The accused Janapalli Srinivasa Rao, who is on bail, attended the court while the victim and the main prosecution witness and former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy were absent. The case was adjourned until July 4.

Speaking on the occasion, advocate Abdul Saleem pointed out that Jagan Mohan Reddy avoided appearing in the courts for the past five years using his status as Chief Minister, and now he cannot escape from the court as an MLA. He said that the former CM has to come to the court and appear in the Kodi Kathi case.

VDDUF convener Boosi Venkatarao expressed surprise that the case filed against YSRCP North constituency coordinator KK Raju, Pendurthi former MLA Adeep Raj and other leaders has not gone a single step forward.

The police commissioner reviews the pending cases every month but has not taken action against the YSRCP leaders as of now. He demanded the police to file a review petition and take action if necessary.

Representatives of VDDUF displayed placards demanding the arrest of the YSRCP leaders.

J Omkar, B Kumar, B Samuel Kumar and J Subbaraju were present.