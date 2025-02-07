Venkatapalem: Radium belts tied to cattle to avert mishaps

Venkatapalem (Guntur district): District and Sessions Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority M Babitha emphasised the importance of tying radium belts to cattle to prevent accidents.

On Thursday, she inaugurated the initiative for tying radium belts to cattle at Venkatapalem village in the capital city region.

Addressing the gathering, Judge Babitha said that cattle often fall victim to accidents at night when they unexpectedly wander onto roads. She stated that radium belts would significantly help reduce these accidents.

She urged vehicle riders to strictly adhere to traffic rules, including wearing helmets on two-wheelers and seat belts in cars. She also warned against driving under the influence of alcohol, highlighting the possibility of imprisonment for such offenses.

Regarding legal assistance for the underprivileged, Judge Babitha said that individuals with an annual income of less than Rs 3 lakh are eligible for free legal aid and can contact the toll-free number 15100.

Tulluru DSP T Muralikrishna encouraged farmers to voluntarily tie radium belts and apply radium paint to the horns of their cattle to prevent mishaps.

Furthermore, Dr H Amara Rangeswara Rao, Joint Secretary of the AP Legal Services Authority, urged the public to utilise Lok Adalat services for amicable dispute resolution. Tulluru CI G Venkateswara Rao, Traffic CI B Koteswara Rao, KD Prabhakar, assistant secretary N Jejeswara Rao, Panchayat secretary G Hanumanta Rao and others participated.