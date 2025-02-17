  • Menu
Veteran CPM activist Umadevi passes away

Vijayawada: Senior CPM activist and leader of Mahila Sangham Bathina Umadevi breathed her last after a brief illness at her home here on Sunday. She was 82.

Her husband Batthina Ramamohan Rao (Ramu) also a CPM leader died ten years back.

Paying tributes to the departed leader, CPM leaders V Umamaheswara Rao, V Aruna, Ch Babu Rao, D Kasinath, K Sridevi, B Ramana Rao, K Durga Rao and others recalled services of the senior Communist leader Umadevi.

The relatives and local leaders Kasibabu, Vivekananda, Venkata Reddy, Picchamma, Murahari, Bongu Rambabu, Punna Rao, Nagarjuna, Sambireddy and others also paid floral tributes.

