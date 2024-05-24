VH hopes for better days for Congress in country

Rajamahendravaram: Former member of Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader V Hanumatha Rao (VH) expressed hope that better days will come soon for the Congress party. He spoke to the media at Rajiv Gandhi Degree College here along with former MP G V Harsha Kumar on Thursday.

He said that public anger toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi was palpable in the five-phase elections held so far. The voters have a positive attitude towards the Congress party, he added.

He said that he would work to strengthen the Congress party in AP as well. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of carrying out ‘false and dangerous propaganda’ against Congress in the name of an election campaign full of lies. Taking a strong exception to PM comparing INDIA bloc with cancer, he said, “Can a person in a position of Prime Minister of the country speak like this? He is repeatedly accusing INDIA bloc partners of being supporters of Pakistan.”

He alleged that the development during Modi’s rule is zero, adding that he has no other job but to spread poison against Congress leaders who made many sacrifices for decades in their pursuit of independence and national development. Describing BJP’s opposition to Muslim reservation “inhuman”, he said there are poor people among Muslims too. He said Congress wishes well-being and development of all classes in the country.

The veteran Congress leader said that no one in the country believes the words of Modi and co that Pak Occupied Kashmir (POK) will be merged with India. “People still remember Modi’s promise of bringing of black money from Swiss banks, giving two crore jobs a year, Special Category Status to AP. He did not keep any of them. Even the criminals who fled from India could not be brought back under Modi’s regime. He has not fulfilled even a single promise he made to the people,” he said, adding that Modi doesn’t listen to people and always wants people to listen only to his ‘Mann Ki Baat’.