Victory Flame heads to Rajamahendravaram

Visakhapatnam: After visiting various schools in Visakhapatnam, the Victory Flame reached Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

As a part of the ongoing Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, commemorating the 50th anniversary celebrations of India's victory in the 1971 War on Pakistani Armed Forces and inspiring young minds on the valour and patriotism, the Victory Flame was received at late Sepoy Ravi Prasad Circle at Rajamahendravaram by ZSB Officer and ex-servicemen who escorted it to the felicitation venue in a motorcycle rally.

The Victory Flame was handed over to gallantry awardees of 1971 War in the presence of Capt VSC Rao, ENC. Later, the gallantry award winners, veterans and their next of kin were felicitated for their glorious service to the nation.